Montreal Hip Hop artist Annakin Slayd delivers a truly inspiring song in honor of injured Habs forward Max Pacioretty and to rally the fans towards another Stanley Cup run ...
You're GONE! RIP Ted Tevan (1933- 2011)
- by/par Bobby Zimalis
- Published / Édité 08/13/2011
- Je me souviens
The gravily-voiced, Montreal radio sports show host has executed his last caller... Ted Tevan has passed away at the age of 78 ...
Poker in Montreal
- by/par Bobby Zimalis
- Published / Édité 05/24/2012
- Sports
Playing Poker in Montreal can be a pretty lucrative endeavor... We'll run down all the options for you in this article...
WIKILEAKS - 1,800 Cables relating to Canada released
- by/par Bobby Zimalis
- Published / Édité 04/28/2011
- Le Monde
On Apr 28, 2011 WIKILEAKS (the famed whistle-blowing website) released a series of new diplomatic cables aimed directly at Canada. So what do these cables reveal if anything?...
Team 990 - Happy 10 yr birthday!
- by/par Mitch Melnick
- Published / Édité 05/27/2011
- Sports
Mitch Melnick, Montreal sports-talk icon, relates his experiences working at Team 990 radio for the last 10 years...
Montreal Folk Legend Kate McGarrigle Remembered
- by/par 2 SOLITUDES
- Published / Édité 01/19/2010
- Je me souviens
After a four-year battle with cancer, Kate McGarrigle passed away on January 18 at the age of 63. CBC online pays tribute to this Montreal Folk Legend...
The Habs Online - Montreal Canadiens LIVE Video Streaming Links
- by/par 2 SOLITUDES
- Published / Édité 01/24/2010
- Sports
No cable? No satellite dish? No problem!
The heads-up on LIVE video streaming links of all Montreal Canadiens games...
Behind Naked Eyes
- by/par alex chornyj
- Published / Édité 01/11/2010
- Poetry
A selection of poems by Alex Chornyj that speak about the truth that has been withheld within our real origins as energy beings...
Book Review of Jack Todd's 'Sun Going Down'
- by/par Debra Cathcart
- Published / Édité 08/2/2009
- Revues
Part history, part romance, and part action-adventure novel, Sun Going Down follows the fortunes of Ebenezer Paint and his descendants— rough and tough individuals who are caught up in Civil War river battles, epic cattle drives through drought and blizzards, the horrors of Wounded Knee, the desperation of the dust bowl, and the prosperity of the roaring 1920s.
Debra Lee Cathcart offers her unique review...
In Debra's Kitchen - Selected Poems by Debra Lee Cathcart
- by/par Debra Cathcart
- Published / Édité 07/9/2007
- Poetry
Most of my family life has indeed revolved around the kitchen table. It's been a place not only to eat and drink, but to share and to love, to laugh at times and cry at others.
Leonard Cohen Interview on CBC
- by/par 2 SOLITUDES
- Published / Édité 04/15/2009
- Revues , Musique
The poet and singer/songwriter speaks about his distinguished career with the host of CBC Radio's "Q", Jian Ghomeshi, from his home in Montreal...